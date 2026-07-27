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Riverbank Grape Vine by radiogirl
Photo 4371

Riverbank Grape Vine

These grapes are growing in my backyard and the Northern Flicker loves these grapes they can also become intoxicated if they eat the grapes that have begun to ferment.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Beryl Lloyd ace
Nice round grapes - nearly ripe enough to eat !!
July 28th, 2026  
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