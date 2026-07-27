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Previous
Photo 4371
Riverbank Grape Vine
These grapes are growing in my backyard and the Northern Flicker loves these grapes they can also become intoxicated if they eat the grapes that have begun to ferment.
27th July 2026
27th Jul 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Album
main- album
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
27th July 2026 11:23am
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backyard
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grapes
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riverbankvine
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Nice round grapes - nearly ripe enough to eat !!
July 28th, 2026
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