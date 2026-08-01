Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4373
Female ruby-throated hummingbird
I was happy to see this hummingbird enjoying the flocks in our backyard.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
8
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4589
photos
213
followers
116
following
1198% complete
View this month »
4366
4367
4368
4369
4370
4371
4372
4373
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
main- album
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
backyard
,
hummingbird
,
flocks
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Fantastic shot Kathy! I have 2 or 3 (can't count them!) fighting over my hummingbird feeder right now!
August 2nd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh lovely capture!
August 2nd, 2026
Jennifer
ace
Amazing shot.
August 2nd, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding capture
August 2nd, 2026
Barb
ace
Superb capture!
August 2nd, 2026
Suzanne 🇦🇺
ace
Wow!
August 2nd, 2026
Rick Schies
ace
What a delightful image. Nicely captured
August 2nd, 2026
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Very nice!
August 2nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close