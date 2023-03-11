Sign up
63 / 365
Rainbow- 11 Purple
I love the architectural detail of this church especially from this low pov with the snowbank in front of it!
Thanks for stopping by I appreciate all your comments and favs!
11th March 2023
11th Mar 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3368
photos
241
followers
133
following
Tags
snow
,
church
,
purple
,
rainbow2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful lines to this building with its ornate window on the gable end! So beautiful in its regal colour! fav
March 11th, 2023
Julie Duncan
ace
So interesting!
March 11th, 2023
Gerasimos Georg.
ace
very interesting purple and well framed
March 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
What a wonderful find and shot, love the stle and colour.
March 11th, 2023
Sally Ings
ace
Beautiful building, lovely colour
March 11th, 2023
