68 / 365
Rainbow colour today - is Green
This is my youngest grandson he was dressed all green including his sunglasses lol, we were just heading out to go fishing.
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs.
16th March 2023
16th Mar 23
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365 I'm looking...
3373
photos
241
followers
133
following
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Tags
green
,
fishing
,
grandson
,
rod
,
rainbow2023
Mallory
ace
oh this is so cute! love his sunglasses :)
March 16th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
He's a cutie!
March 16th, 2023
