Mrs. Turtle by radiogirl
Mrs. Turtle

She is a 60 year old turtle who is enjoying a lettuce lunch, can see the lettuce around her mouth?
For today’s rainbow color, orange.
19th March 2024 19th Mar 24

@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aaw! so sweet ! such a lovely image against the orange background !
March 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful stretch
March 19th, 2024  
