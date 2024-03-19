Sign up
104 / 365
Mrs. Turtle
She is a 60 year old turtle who is enjoying a lettuce lunch, can see the lettuce around her mouth?
For today’s rainbow color, orange.
19th March 2024
19th Mar 24
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
3737
photos
233
followers
129
following
Tags
turtle
,
zoo
,
rainbow2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aaw! so sweet ! such a lovely image against the orange background !
March 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful stretch
March 19th, 2024
