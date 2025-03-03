Previous
Red for Monday by radiogirl
127 / 365

Red for Monday

For the rainbow challenge, this is a monkey that we hide on our snowshoe trail for the other ladies to find!
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Shutterbug ace
Nice to see your vibrant monkey.
March 4th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
He is perfect for red!
March 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
How fun! Delightful!
March 4th, 2025  
