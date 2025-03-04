Previous
Rainbow-orange by radiogirl
128 / 365

Rainbow-orange

Today’s colour is orange so I took a picture of our fireplace while I was enjoying a book and a cup of tea!
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a marvellous take on the rainbow orange - I can feel the heat ! fav
March 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
That looks so cosy!
March 4th, 2025  
