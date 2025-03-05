Sign up
Previous
129 / 365
Rainbow- Yellow
Or close to yellow!
I was happy to capture this female cardinal in Ottawa while visiting my sister, we don’t have Cardinals here during the winter.
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
6
8
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
8
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
Canon EOS R5
Taken
18th February 2025 9:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
female
,
cardinal
,
rainbow2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Oh what a beauty!
March 5th, 2025
Steve
ace
Very nice shot
March 5th, 2025
Kate
ace
Great closeup
March 5th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful!
March 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
She's a beauty, and this is a wonderful pic of her!
March 5th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Amazing how they can handle the cold!
March 5th, 2025
