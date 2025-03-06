Previous
Rainbow colour Green today. by radiogirl
Rainbow colour Green today.

We don’t see too much Green at this time of year, only White! Lol
While snowshoeing, I found this butterfly decoration on a tree. People like to put decorations out on this trail.
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great find - even the butterfly looks cold !
March 6th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
It must be a nice splash of colour.
March 6th, 2025  
