Previous
130 / 365
Rainbow colour Green today.
We don’t see too much Green at this time of year, only White! Lol
While snowshoeing, I found this butterfly decoration on a tree. People like to put decorations out on this trail.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
0
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4083
photos
230
followers
121
following
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th January 2025 9:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
decoration
,
rainbow2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great find - even the butterfly looks cold !
March 6th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
It must be a nice splash of colour.
March 6th, 2025
