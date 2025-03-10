Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
Canadian Flag
For rainbow colour Red today!
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
6
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Tags
flag
,
canadian
,
rainbow2025
Barb
ace
Love it! We lived in BC with our ministry for a couple of years! It was a great season of our lives! "Oh, Canada, our home and native land..." 🥰 🇨🇦
March 10th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great shot of your flag. Canada in the news a lot at the moment.
March 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
@carole_sandford
yes and it’s not good news!
March 10th, 2025
Islandgirl
ace
@bjywamer
Aww that is so nice to hear Barb, BC it’s a very scenic province!
March 10th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
You new PM made a good speech what I heard of it.
March 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely choice for your rainbow red !
March 10th, 2025
