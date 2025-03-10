Previous
Canadian Flag by radiogirl
Canadian Flag

For rainbow colour Red today!
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
radiogirl
Barb ace
Love it! We lived in BC with our ministry for a couple of years! It was a great season of our lives! "Oh, Canada, our home and native land..." 🥰 🇨🇦
March 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Great shot of your flag. Canada in the news a lot at the moment.
March 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
@carole_sandford yes and it’s not good news!
March 10th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
@bjywamer Aww that is so nice to hear Barb, BC it’s a very scenic province!
March 10th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
You new PM made a good speech what I heard of it.
March 10th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely choice for your rainbow red !
March 10th, 2025  
