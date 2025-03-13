Sign up
137 / 365
Today’s Rainbow colour is Green
This was taken last summer when we got our new green jackets for biking, we like the vehicles to see us! Lol
Thanks for stopping by, I appreciate all your comments and favs!
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
3
0
Tags
rainbow2025
Lou Ann
ace
Smart of y'all to wear those bright jackets!
March 13th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
They are perfect for that job!
March 13th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Smart and good to be noticed !!
March 13th, 2025
