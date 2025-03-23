Sign up
Previous
147 / 365
Rainbow colour today is Pink
This is a Crab apple tree blossom in my yard, I took a piece off my father’s tree and planted it in our yard and now it’s a huge tree!
My father has passed away since I planted it and every spring when it blooms it reminds me of him.
23rd March 2025
23rd Mar 25
2
1
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I'm starting my 9th year on 365
4116
photos
231
followers
122
following
40% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th May 2024 2:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
apple
,
blossom
,
crab
,
rainbow2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delightful
March 24th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful colour!
March 24th, 2025
