Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
152 / 365
Rainbow colour today is Blue
I photographed this scene while visiting my sister in Ottawa last month.
Open water, ice and snow!
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4125
photos
231
followers
122
following
41% complete
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Latest from all albums
148
3971
149
150
3972
151
3973
152
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th February 2025 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
ice
,
water
,
shadows
,
rainbow2025
Lou Ann
ace
So beautiful!
March 28th, 2025
Nova
ace
The blue is stunning Kathy! We had that same colour sky here this morning. :D
March 28th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful blues and shadows in the snow !
March 28th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely blues & the snow look especially white.
March 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close