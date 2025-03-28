Previous
Rainbow colour today is Blue by radiogirl
Rainbow colour today is Blue

I photographed this scene while visiting my sister in Ottawa last month.
Open water, ice and snow!
28th March 2025

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦!
Lou Ann ace
So beautiful!
March 28th, 2025  
Nova ace
The blue is stunning Kathy! We had that same colour sky here this morning. :D
March 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful blues and shadows in the snow !
March 28th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely blues & the snow look especially white.
March 28th, 2025  
