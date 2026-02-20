Sign up
Previous
177 / 365
For-Textures
Textured snow bank on our walk
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
6
2
Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4452
photos
218
followers
119
following
48% complete
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
4275
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
5th February 2026 9:36am
Tags
snow
,
for2026
Louise & Ken
ace
Surely that's a meringue on Frozen Alaska!
February 20th, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Looks like waves
February 20th, 2026
Jennifer
ace
wow, so like a meringue!
February 20th, 2026
Babs
ace
I thought the same as above it does look like meringue
February 21st, 2026
Carole Sandford
ace
Definitely looks like meringue!
February 21st, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
I’m seeing shaving cream. So cool!
February 21st, 2026
