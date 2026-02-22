Sign up
179 / 365
For-Textures
This is from last May when I was on holiday visiting a friend on Vancouver island. We visited the Malahat Skywalk where they had works of art made out of wood, and this was a giant. This will be the last photo this week for textures.
22nd February 2026
22nd Feb 26
Islandgirl
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
4454
photos
218
followers
119
following
2
1
Extras- Challenges
iPhone 13 Pro
26th May 2025 2:28pm
canada
textures
giant
vancouverisland
for2026
KoalaGardens🐨
wow
February 22nd, 2026
