For-Textures by radiogirl
179 / 365

For-Textures

This is from last May when I was on holiday visiting a friend on Vancouver island. We visited the Malahat Skywalk where they had works of art made out of wood, and this was a giant. This will be the last photo this week for textures.
22nd February 2026

Islandgirl

ace
@radiogirl
Kathy
49% complete

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow
February 22nd, 2026  
