Partridge in a pear tree by radiogirl
Partridge in a pear tree

This partridge hangs out in our backyard all year, he walks around or he flies from one tree to the other eating off the trees! I think he’s looking for a mate!
He is all fluffed out, trying to stay warm!
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

Islandgirl

Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
Beverley ace
Beautiful to see… gorgeous capture
February 26th, 2026  
