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Rainbow Colour Pink
Tulips from last year’s visit to the Ottawa Tulip Festival!
22nd March 2026
22nd Mar 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
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Extras- Challenges
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th May 2025 2:10pm
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festival
,
pink
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tulips
,
ottawa
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rainbow-2026
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 23rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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They are glorious
March 23rd, 2026
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