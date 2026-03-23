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208 / 365
Rainbow Colour Red
It’s that time again people are taking their ice fishing huts off of the lake to store them for the summer. We were walking by so I thought I’d take a photo of the girls as well!
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Photo Details
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Album
Extras- Challenges
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th March 2025 10:07am
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girlsjustwanttohavefun
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rainbow-2026
Christine Sztukowski
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Awesome
March 24th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
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The most Canadian photo ever! I love it.
March 24th, 2026
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