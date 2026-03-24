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Rainbow Colour Orange
Fun times watching my grandson Owen playing hockey over the weekend.
In one game he scored 5 goals and was the MVP for the game! So exciting to watch!
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Extras- Challenges
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iPhone 17 Pro
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21st March 2026 12:28pm
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Joan Robillard
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Congrats to the grandson
March 24th, 2026
Beryl Lloyd
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Great action shot ! Congratulations !
March 24th, 2026
gloria jones
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Super action shot...love his expression
March 24th, 2026
Carole Sandford
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Well done to him. He certainly looks the part!
March 24th, 2026
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