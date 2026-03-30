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215 / 365
Rainbow Colour Red
I took this Gerbera daisy last fall on my morning walk,
30th March 2026
30th Mar 26
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Islandgirl
ace
@radiogirl
Update 2022: My name is Kathy and I live in the beautiful country of Canada 🇨🇦! This year I’m starting my 9th year on 365 I’m looking...
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Extras- Challenges
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iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th September 2025 1:30pm
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