1 / 365
Cefalu - Sicilia 365Project
Cefalù, Sicily – The sea, history, and perfect light to start this challenge
9th December 2024
Rafa Solara
@rafasolara
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
9th December 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#365project
,
#landscapephotography
,
#photooftheday
,
#travelphotography
,
#italia
,
#visualstorytelling
,
#onedayphoto
,
#cefalu
,
#sicilia
,
#beachvibes
,
#sealovers
,
#exploremore
,
#solara365
