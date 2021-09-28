Previous
A casa dos serviçais by rafita
A casa dos serviçais

Em um passeio de fim de trade por Azeitão, esta casa chamou-me a atenção.
Imaginei um pequeno palacete, não muito chique, habitado por serviçais talvez.
Rafaela Ferreira

@rafita
