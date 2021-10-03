Previous
Next
image 010/365 by rafita
10 / 365

image 010/365

"Tente. Sei lá, tem sempre um pôr-do-sol esperando para ser visto, uma árvore, um pássaro, um rio, uma nuvem. Pelo menos sorria, procure sentir amor. Imagine. Invente. Sonhe. Voe." - Caio Fernando Abreu

-Lisbon, Portugal
3rd October 2021 3rd Oct 21

Rafaela Ferreira

@rafita
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise