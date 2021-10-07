Sign up
14 / 365
image 014/365
"Just like the car headlights impressively illuminating the dark streets, wisdom words powerfully enlighten the dark minds!" - Mehmet Murat Ildan
7th October 2021
7th Oct 21
0
0
Rafaela Ferreira
@rafita
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
4th October 2025 6:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#cas
