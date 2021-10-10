Previous
image 017/365 by rafita
16 / 365

image 017/365

“Never say there is nothing beautiful in the world anymore. There is always something to make you wonder in the shape of a tree, the trembling of a leaf.” - Albert Schweitzer
10th October 2021 10th Oct 21

Rafaela Ferreira

@rafita
