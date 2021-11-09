Previous
image 016/365 by rafita
17 / 365

image 016/365

"Chegaram a Lisboa ao cair da tarde, na hora em que a suavidade do céu infunde nas almas um doce pungimento." - José Saramago

-Lisboa, Portugal
9th November 2021 9th Nov 21

Rafaela Ferreira

@rafita
