Yellow there! by rain44
1 / 365

Yellow there!

Before creating humanity, God created love — knowing that without love, people wouldn’t understand the pain of the soul. And without that pain, they wouldn’t carry a part of the divine within themselves.

A Quiet Love, Nader Ebrahimi
27th May 2025 27th May 25

Rain

@rain44
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact