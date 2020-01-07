Previous
Next
COLOURS by raineydaymi
8 / 365

COLOURS

Pepper-pepperoni pizza! No crust. A little tomato sauce, mozzarella, cilantro & basil, and turkey-pepperoni. Quick dinner in 20 minutes on a week night.

Cell phone camera: LG Stylo 2
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise