Previous
Next
FEELINGS by raineydaymi
11 / 365

FEELINGS

Energized, Excited, Exuberant, Striving. Orange chrysanthemums to brighten the office on a very dreary Michigan day.

Cell phone camera: LG Stylo 2
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise