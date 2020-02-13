Previous
ARCHITECTURE - COLLEGE OF BUSINESS by raineydaymi
45 / 365

ARCHITECTURE - COLLEGE OF BUSINESS

Eastern Michigan University's College of Business sits on Michigan Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Although it's been 30 years since attending, in my heart and mind, this is a new building.
13th February 2020 13th Feb 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb).
Photo Details

