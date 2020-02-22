Sign up
54 / 365
EVERYDAY - PAWS
Our Granddog's paws.
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
54
photos
13
followers
14
following
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
Views
4
Album
365 - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
9th February 2020 1:14pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
paws
,
black-and-white
,
everyday
,
for2020
