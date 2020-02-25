Previous
Next
LOW KEY - CERAMIC LAMP by raineydaymi
57 / 365

LOW KEY - CERAMIC LAMP

This was interesting play with only the light bulb from the lamp as light source. Love the curves.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise