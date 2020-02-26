Previous
LOW KEY - WOOD LAMP by raineydaymi
58 / 365

LOW KEY - WOOD LAMP

I like the window light reflecting off of the curves. Also playing around with a new signature.
26th February 2020 26th Feb 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night.
