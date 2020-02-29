Sign up
62 / 365
HI KEY - LEAP YEAR
Happy Leap Year to all!! May it be as joyous as this ballerina's leap!
29th February 2020
29th Feb 20
2
1
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
62
photos
16
followers
18
following
View this month
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - 2020
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
25th September 2018 8:59pm
Tags
b&w
,
black and white
,
blackandwhite
,
dance
,
high key
,
jump
,
ballet
,
high-key
,
ballerina
,
hi-key
,
hi key
,
leap
,
for2020
Shutterbug
ace
Clever title with the play on leap. Beautiful mid flight shot.
February 28th, 2020
Rainey Day
@shutterbug49
Thank you. I've been saving this shot for a special occasion!
February 28th, 2020
