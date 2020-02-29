Previous
HI KEY - LEAP YEAR by raineydaymi
62 / 365

HI KEY - LEAP YEAR

Happy Leap Year to all!! May it be as joyous as this ballerina's leap!
29th February 2020 29th Feb 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
Shutterbug ace
Clever title with the play on leap. Beautiful mid flight shot.
February 28th, 2020  
Rainey Day
@shutterbug49 Thank you. I've been saving this shot for a special occasion!
February 28th, 2020  
