RED WALL
Address section of a restaurant wall painted red; for the Rainbow2020 challenge.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night.
Tags
red
,
shadows
,
paint
,
restaurant
,
brick
,
wall
,
address
,
red paint
,
rainbow2020
,
ceramic tiles
