IN THE DEN #1

One particular day, February 29, 2020, leap day, I had the den to myself. It was cold outside, but beautiful afternoon sunlight was streaming inside. I had been reading about low-key photography and thought, "how?" It turned out to be an epic "woman-moment-machine" day in history (in my small world). I ended up with 25 photos that I was excited to share; but where?



The universe provided a 30-shots2020 challenge. So here they are, 25 shots from my den - mostly one lamp and a lot of stones. I am challenging myself to capture similar lighting and more stones, maybe another lamp, for the last 5 days of the challenge :) I hope you enjoy. Thanks for looking!