Excessive Drooler by raineydaymi
Excessive Drooler

Poor Mylo isn't in love with car rides. The baby bib helps contain the mess. A bit.

Our vet said keep working with him on small rides. One site said it could be motion sickness.

When the dog park opens up, I am hoping he will associate car rides with the fun park!
Rainey Day

Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night.
