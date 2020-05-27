Sign up
Excessive Drooler
Poor Mylo isn't in love with car rides. The baby bib helps contain the mess. A bit.
Our vet said keep working with him on small rides. One site said it could be motion sickness.
When the dog park opens up, I am hoping he will associate car rides with the fun park!
27th May 2020
27th May 20
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 - 2020
Camera
LM-Q720
Taken
25th May 2020 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pet
,
puppy
,
bib
,
drool
