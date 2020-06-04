Sign up
Previous
Next
162 / 365
Red Horse Chestnut
We learned by drive by photo identification and the neighbors that our City went through neighborhoods replacing sick trees with these. We do live in a "tree city" USA afterall.
4th June 2020
4th Jun 20
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
Tags
tree
,
flare
,
chestnut
,
tree city
