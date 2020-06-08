Sign up
Business Park Daisy
Office breaks are becoming a must for me. It is hard to break away from tasks but the rewards are beautiful. I am reminded why breaks are so important.
8th June 2020
8th Jun 20
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
Tags
daisy
