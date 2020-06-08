Previous
Next
Business Park Daisy by raineydaymi
166 / 365

Business Park Daisy

Office breaks are becoming a must for me. It is hard to break away from tasks but the rewards are beautiful. I am reminded why breaks are so important.
8th June 2020 8th Jun 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise