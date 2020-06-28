Previous
Buttercups by raineydaymi
186 / 365

Buttercups

The vacant lot across the street from our office is for sale. Soon the wildflowers will be replaced by "professional landscaping." Office Life.
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
