Previous
Next
25th by raineydaymi
190 / 365

25th

We celebrated our 25th wedding anniversary with dinner and a walk. It was hot!!! Then and now. Heads up July brides, it is harder to take the heat as you get older! Lol
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise