221 / 365
Docent Training 2020
The main reason for my photo a day delay! 5000 years of Mediterranean history crammed into 10 weeks! Just to get us started!!! My new volunteering project! Come visit when we open or online! Kelsey Museum of Archaeology!
15th August 2020
15th Aug 20
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night.
221
photos
25
followers
20
following
214
215
216
217
218
219
220
221
Views
3
Album
365 - 2020
Camera
LM-Q720
Taken
15th August 2020 10:18am
museum
training
volunteer
docent
