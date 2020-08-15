Previous
Docent Training 2020
221 / 365

The main reason for my photo a day delay! 5000 years of Mediterranean history crammed into 10 weeks! Just to get us started!!! My new volunteering project! Come visit when we open or online! Kelsey Museum of Archaeology!
