Previous
Next
What Have We Here? by raineydaymi
246 / 365

What Have We Here?

White, Furry, & Poisonous. The Hicory Tussock Moth or Hickory Tiger Moth. Cuddly it is NOT! If touched can give poison ivy like symptoms...or worse if you have a reaction. Good to know.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
67% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise