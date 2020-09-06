Sign up
256 / 365
Snack?
So obedient when food is near!
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Rainey Day
@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
Tags
pets
,
dogs
,
sit
,
septssubjects
Debra
ace
Oh they look so sweet and innocent
Beautiful shot!
September 7th, 2020
