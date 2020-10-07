Previous
Next
Maple on Shadows by raineydaymi
287 / 365

Maple on Shadows

Played with adding blacks and shadows to this maple leaf.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Rainey Day

@raineydaymi
Hi, I'm Juanita from Livonia, MI, USA (Detroit Suburb). I'm an office administrator by day, and a new puppy mom by night. My hubby of...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise