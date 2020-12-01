Previous
Next
Irony? by raives
25 / 365

Irony?

I passed this demolished house. I thought that it was ironic that the only thing that was still intact was the satellite dish.
1st December 2020 1st Dec 20

Robert Ives

@raives
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise