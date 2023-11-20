Cloud Category Has Larger Share in Marketing Automation Market
The size of the marketing automation market was USD 5,332.6 million in 2022, and it will grow at a rate of 12.8% in the years to come, to reach USD 13,974.8 million by 2030, according to a report by P&S Intelligence.
The requirement for automated marketing solutions and services is growing significantly with organizations becoming more digitally integrated and an increasing number of people using the internet and mobile devices for shopping.