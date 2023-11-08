Virtual Fitting Room Market To Generate Over $18,000.0 Million Revenue by 2030
The global virtual fitting room market revenue stood at $3,128.6 million in 2019, and it is predicted to rise to $19,250.4 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market will progress at a CAGR of 18.5% from 2020 to 2030 (forecast period), as per the estimates of the market research company, P&S Intelligence. The market is being driven by the growing popularity of online shopping, increasing penetration of smartphones, and soaring use of advanced technologies by retailers to expand their customer pool.