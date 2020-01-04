Previous
Next
hops left on the vine by ralfleidner
4 / 365

hops left on the vine

Our weather was a little unpredictable last fall, and our hops got caught with a very cold night before we harvested them. They wound up such a pretty color.
4th January 2020 4th Jan 20

Ralf

@ralfleidner
I've done a 365 project in the past, but haven't really picked up the camera in a while... On new years eve I charged the...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid
I love the light, color and composition!
January 5th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Nice shot
January 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise