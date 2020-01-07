Previous
murphy the cat by ralfleidner
7 / 365

murphy the cat

The eldest of our pets, Murphy. Still a big, handsome, fuzzy fellow at 15 or 16. He likes to hang out on the counter and supervise whenever we are in the kitchen.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Ralf

@ralfleidner
